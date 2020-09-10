Uncertainty remains as students return to school during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Even with school now back in session across British Columbia, MLA and Official Opposition Education Critic Dan Davies says a lot of uncertainty still remains.

During a virtual town hall, Wednesday, for B.C.’s back-to-school plan, Davies says he continues to hear concerns from parents about the Province having no universal COVID-19 hybrid option for returning to school, such as all Districts offering distance education.

According to Davies, the Education Minister’s plan for returning to school was not much of a plan at all.

“He did not do his plan at all. I mean his plan was nothing, it was pretty much passed along to the School Districts.”

Davies says the Province needs to figure out how to allow parents an option for remote learning where attending, due to health concerns, is not an option.