NewsRegional

United Way of Northern BC kicks-off 2020 workplace campaign

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

United Way of Northern BC kicks-off 2020 workplace campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. recently kicked-off its 2020 workplace campaign. According to the...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Federal Government signs agreement on rapid COVID-19 testing

GATINEAU, Q.C. - The Government of Canada is taking steps so Canadians can have quick and easy...
Read more
ElectionLaura Briggs - 0

Conservative Party of B.C. releases recovery plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Conservative Party of B.C. has released how their recovery plan for...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. recently kicked-off its 2020 workplace campaign.

According to the United Way, a workplace campaign is a great way to unite employees around a common cause.

United Way says workplaces are encouraged to join the other community-minded organizations from across Northern British Columbia to help solve unignorable issues that many communities face.

- Advertisement -

If you would like to run a campaign at your workplace but are unsure of where to get started, the United Way says they can provide support to see your campaign through.

Since 1967, United Way of Northern BC has been mobilizing everyday people and organizations to contribute to programs that support communities in the north.

Further information can be found at unitedwaynbc.ca.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFederal Government signs agreement on rapid COVID-19 testing

More Articles Like This

Federal Government signs agreement on rapid COVID-19 testing

Health Laura Briggs - 0
GATINEAU, Q.C. - The Government of Canada is taking steps so Canadians can have quick and easy access to COVID-19 testing.
Read more

Conservative Party of B.C. releases recovery plan

Election Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Conservative Party of B.C. has released how their recovery plan for the province would look. Conservative...
Read more

Peace Country River Rats looking for help to install playground

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Country River Rats are looking for some help from the public to install the new...
Read more

Pieridae signs Bechtel as engineer and builder of Nova Scotia LNG export project

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Pieridae Energy Ltd. says it has hired a new engineering firm to replace one that left its East Coast liquefied natural gas...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©