United Way of Northern BC kicks-off 2020 workplace campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. recently kicked-off its 2020 workplace campaign.

According to the United Way, a workplace campaign is a great way to unite employees around a common cause.

United Way says workplaces are encouraged to join the other community-minded organizations from across Northern British Columbia to help solve unignorable issues that many communities face.

If you would like to run a campaign at your workplace but are unsure of where to get started, the United Way says they can provide support to see your campaign through.

Since 1967, United Way of Northern BC has been mobilizing everyday people and organizations to contribute to programs that support communities in the north.

Further information can be found at unitedwaynbc.ca.