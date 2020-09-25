Voter registration by phone and online closes September 26

VICTORIA, B.C. – Voter registration by phone and online for the 2020 Provincial Election closes this Saturday, September 26.

According to Elections B.C., voters can register to vote or update their voter information:

by calling 1-800-661-8683 until 8 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, September 26

online at elections.bc.ca/ovr until 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, September 26

After these deadlines voters can still register to vote or update their information when they vote, but the process will take longer.

Voters are encouraged to make sure their information is up to date now so they can vote faster, help reduce lineups at voting places, and support physical distancing.

After these deadlines voters can still request a vote-by-mail package online or by phone. However, if they are not registered, or their voter information is out of date, they will need to take additional steps when completing their package. These additional steps include providing copies of acceptable identification when returning their package.

Elections BC’s contact centre will be open until 8 p.m. Pacific time today, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time tomorrow, Saturday, September 26.

For more information, visit the Elections B.C. website.