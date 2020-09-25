Moose TalksNewsRegional

Voting to follow COVID-19 protocols

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Provincial Election taking place in less than a month on October 24th, Eliza Stanford was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the changes made to the voting process during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting can now be done through mail-in ballots. If residents wish to use this form of voting, they are encouraged to order the ballots as soon as possible to make sure Elections Canada receives the ballots by 8 pm on Election Day, October 24th.

Stanford says residents wishing to vote in person are still able to do so, and changes have been made to follow health protocols. For example, tables will now have one officer instead of two voting officers, and tables will be placed to accommodate physical distancing, voting officers will wear face shields and masks, masks will be offered to voters and encouraged but not mandatory.

The full Moose Talks interview can be viewed below.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

