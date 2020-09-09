Arts & CultureNewsRegional

Wild Words North Festival taking place virtually this year

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Wild Words North Logo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Third Annual Wild Words North Writing Festival will still be happening...
School District 60 teachers trusting the plan as schools start up this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Michele Weibe, President of the Peace River North Teachers' Association and BCTF...
One person medivac-ed to Grande Prairie following quad rollover in Cecil Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched at 2:09 a.m., on Monday, September 7, to Cecil...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Third Annual Wild Words North Writing Festival will still be happening this year, but with a different approach. The Festival will be happening virtually, which means all events are free and available to anyone across the world.

The virtual event will be taking place from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27, 2020, and will include songwriting to storytelling from all types of writers. It could be new student writers or a writer who has been creating for years, even decades.

On Tuesday, September 15th, there will be a panel discussing the decolonizing of Children’s Literature with speaker Christy Jordan-Fenton and other guest speakers.

The Festival Line-Up and schedule are available on the Peace Liard Regional Arts Council website.

Fort St. John singer and songwriter Naomi Shore helped to create the teaser video for the festival with video editing done by Jianna Neufeld, which is below.

Other Wild Words North events will also be available on their YouTube channel.

