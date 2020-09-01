NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Wildlife harassment investigated

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The courts have extended a detention order for a river boat seized last summer as part of a wildlife harassment investigation in Hudson’s Hope.

Conservation officers testified Aug. 24 that the boat belonging to Justin Thibault was used between May 15 and July 13, 2019, to harass an elk on the Peace River in Hudson’s Hope.

The officer testified a cellphone video recovered in an unrelated investigation shows Thibault allegedly harassing the elk. Thibault, 25, was scheduled to appear for the matter, but did not show.

Thibault was arrested on a separate matter in June after a long list of stolen property as well as a caged black bear cub were seized from a Farrell Creek property. He was released on bail and faces firearms and stolen property charges, and is due back in court next month.

Conservation officers brought the bear cub to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. The bear has since been named ‘The Rock’ and is living with 10 other cubs.

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

