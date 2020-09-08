NewsRegional

With students returning to school this week, ICBC advises drivers to pay attention to school zones

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
A school zone by Alwin Holland School

VANCOUVER, B.C. - B.C. roads will be busier than usual with teachers and children returning to school...
New Mental-Health service available for post-secondary students across the province

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced a mental-health counselling and referral service will be available...
Registration open for North Peace Gymnastics Association’s fall class sessions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is open for the North Peace Gymnastics Association's fall class sessions. Fall Programs being...
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – B.C. roads will be busier than usual with teachers and children returning to school this week. With that said, ICBC is advising drivers to be aware of school zones and children. ICBC also recommends drivers leave extra travel time and stay focused on the road.

Every year in B.C., children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling. Last year alone, 11,700 drivers were given tickets for speeding in school and playground zones.

Police and Speed Watch volunteers will be monitoring drivers’ speeds in school zones to help children get a safe start to the new school year.

ICBC suggests the following tips for drivers:

  • Every school day, unless otherwise posted, there is a 30 km/h speed limit in effect from 8 am to 5 pm in school zones, and in playground zones, the 30 km/h limit is in effect from dawn to dusk.
  • Leave your phone alone, and be sure to watch for children walking or cycling. Distraction is one of the leading factors for drivers in crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.
  • If you’re dropping your child off in a school zone, be sure to allow them to exit the vehicle on the side closest to the sidewalk, do not allow a child to cross mid-block.
  • If there is a vehicle stopped in front of you or the lane next to you, they could be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.
  • Always be watching for school buses, when their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.
  • Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure that no small children are hidden from your view and always look for pedestrians when backing up.
  • In residential areas, a hockey net or ball could mean that kids are playing in the area. Slow down and watch for children.

ICBC also has resources for teachers and other educators; for more information, you can visit their website.

