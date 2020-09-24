NewsRegional

Women in leadership roles experiencing an increase in abuse, threats during COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there appears to be an increase in the number of abuse that has been made towards women in leadership roles.

For instance, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently shared about the amount of harassment she has received over her reporting and handling of the pandemic, with some of those cases of harassment being death threats.

Locally, harassment of women in leadership is something that has even been seen by Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman.

During an interview, Wednesday, September 23, on CBC Radio’s ‘Radio West’ program, Ackerman talked about some of the cases she has experienced as mayor, such as threats made towards her and her family.

Ackerman says no one, including Henry, deserves this kind of abuse in any leadership position.

The full CBC Radio interview can be found here.

