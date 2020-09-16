Worker tests positive for COVID at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another worker at Site C has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the site during the week of September 7 and stayed in the onsite worker accommodation lodge. While at the site and in the lodge, the employee followed all prescribed health protocol guidelines including wearing a mask and physical distancing.

The employee did not leave camp or have any interaction with the local community.

Upon returning home from site this past weekend, the employee learned that prior to travelling to the site they had been exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

After developing symptoms, the employee was tested in their local health authority on September 15. The employee is currently isolated and recovering at home in the Lower Mainland.

Under the direction of health officials, all contact tracing has been completed. Health officials have advised a small number of people to self-monitor, report any symptoms and to strictly adhere to physical distancing and mask use while working at site.

Given the precautions taken by the worker while at site, there was a low risk of transmission.

BC Hydro has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 since January. Extensive measures to protect the health and safety of workers on the Site C project have been implemented to reduce the potential for transmission at camp. This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Site C project to date.

BC Hydro’s top priority on the Site C project will always be the safety of its employees, workers and members of the public. It continues to work with the Northern Health Authority and strictly follow all federal and provincial health guidelines to protect other workers in the camp and the local community.

For more information about BC Hydro’s COVID-19 measures at Site C, please visitsitecproject.com/COVID-19.