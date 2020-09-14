Zimmer joins thousands in support of Canadian lawful firearms owners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP, and Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus, Bob Zimmer joined thousands of Canadians on Parliament Hill on Saturday, September 12, to support lawful firearms owners in Canada.

Approximately 5,000 people attended the event which included a march through the streets of Ottawa, in support of lawful gun ownership.

The event was organized by the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, demonstrating that legal gun owners are not the problem.

According to Zimmer, the Liberal Government has repeatedly shown their lack of respect for the outdoor community and lawful gun owners, rather than focusing on criminals and illegal guns.

Zimmer says it was an honour to take part in the march in support of and with thousands of lawful Canadian firearms owners who were there to demand that the Liberal government take real, concrete action to make our communities safer.