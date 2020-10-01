Canadian PressElection

NDP promises to overhaul long-term care in B.C. over the next 10 years

Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The NDP is promising to spend $1.4 billion to improve the long-term care system in British Columbia with party Leader John Horgan saying the COVID-19 pandemic exposed failures in the care of elders.

He says the NDP’s 10-year plan would see improvements to facilities and their administration, but complete details won’t be released until the party’s platform is out in the coming days.

At a campaign stop in Surrey on Wednesday for the Oct. 24 election, he said care home workers can also expect fair wages.

- Advertisement -

Campaigning in Port Moody, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said long-term care workers need proper compensation, but added he’s skeptical of NDP promises because they turn out to be more dream than reality.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the issues facing older people deserve more attention from the government than pledges for programs that tinker around the edges of their needs.

- Advertisement -

