October is Drive Relative to Conditions Month

By Laura Briggs
SURREY, B.C. – B.C. RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers that October is Drive Relative to Conditions Month. A time when drivers should be prepared for the changing driving conditions as the winter months approach.

This month police across the province will be checking vehicles to make sure drivers are safe, and vehicles are equipped to meet the winter driving conditions.

With daylight hours getting shorter and the weather changing, police are reminding drivers of the following things so that they can arrive safely at their destinations:

  1. Replace windshield wipers to improve visibility and clear all windows of fog or ice and snow before driving
  2. Clean the windows in and out, use air conditioning at a comfortable temperature, so windows don’t fog up and consider the option of using products that repel water to improve visibility
  3. Always check tired to ensure they’re in good condition, that there is sufficient tread depth, and they are correctly inflated. Winter tread, like M&S tires, are required in B.C from October 1st to April 30th
  4. Turn on headlights; this ensures that your tail lights come on so you can be seen from behind. Be sure all your lights, signals, and brake lights are working
  5. Do not use cruise control on wet, snowy or, icy roads
  6. Increase the distance between you and the vehicles ahead of you to give yourself enough time to stop when needed, especially in the rain, snow, ice, fog and, nighttime conditions
  7. Slow down if it’s raining, snowing, foggy or any time visibility is poor; posted speed limits assume what ideal driving conditions are
  8. Keep watch for cyclists and pedestrians who could be unpredictable and not easily seen
  9. Be cautious of “black ice” when temperatures begin to drop to freezing
  10. Always give yourself extra time to get to your destination
Officer in Charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services, Superintendent Holly Turton, says that RCMP are hoping these things will minimize collisions and any injuries on the roads.

 

