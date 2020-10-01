Canadian PressEnergy News

Ontario will abide by judge’s ruling against carbon tax stickers, minister says

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it will not appeal a court ruling against its anti-carbon tax stickers.

Energy Minister Greg Rickford’s office says the province will abide by the decision.

Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge struck down the law that forced gas stations to display the stickers.

Justice Edward Morgan said the Progressive Conservative government went too far in mandating the stickers, and the legislation could not be justified under the charter.

Under the law, gas stations that didn’t display the stickers faced fines of up to $10,000 per day, though a judge later lowered the daily penalty to $150.

Morgan said in his ruling the companies can now choose to leave them up or tear them down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press

