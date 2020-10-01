Wet’suwet’en legal challenge to Coastal GasLink to be heard in the BC Supreme Court‌

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Wet’suwet’en First Nation is asking the B.C. Supreme Court to set aside the Province’s decision to extend the environmental certificate for Coastal GasLink’s proposed natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. for another five years.

According to the Wet’suwet’en, this extension is of importance as it represents the only opportunity for legally binding conditions to be added to the certificate in order to address adverse effects not anticipated at the time of the original assessment.

One such adverse effect, not widely understood until the 2019 final report

of the Inquiry of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, is the risk of harm to Wet’suwet’en women and girls arising from the project, including an influx of temporary labour and the proximity of the work camps.

The application for a Judicial Review is to be heard today, October 1, by the B.C. Supreme Court.

Starting in Dawson Creek, the pipeline’s route crosses through the Canadian Rockies and other mountain ranges to Kitimat, where the gas will be exported to markets in Asia.