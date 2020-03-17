COVID-19 Directory

This is a local listing of how the COVID-19 virus is affecting businesses and organizations in the North Peace. Help us keep this information up to date. Have something to add? Click on submit new entry below. All entries will be approved before they are published.

Accent Dental has closed their practice until March 21. Those with pain are advised to call the clinic or visit the ER.

Burger King has closed their dining room. The drive-thru will remain open 24 hours a day. Take out will be made available between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m.

Evangel Chapel has cancelled all in-person services. Services will be live-streamed on their Facebook page

The FSJ Women’s Resource Society is limiting their building to five people at a time and there will be no drop-in service after 12 p.m. The society will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for drop-offs and appointments only.

The NP CCRR has cancelled all programing until April 5.

The North Peace Cultural Centre has cancelled all events in the theatre.  The pre-school and before and after school programs remain open.

The North Peace Family SuperPark has changed their hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only during the outbreak. They have also increased their cleaning and will be limiting the facility to 50 people.

North Peace Gymnastics is closed until further notice.

The facility is closed until further notice.

The science fair scheduled for April 7 at NPSS has been cancelled. All registration fees will be refunded.

The Salvation Army has closed community drop-ins at the food bank. The perishable food program is still running.

