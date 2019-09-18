Guiding Principles

Effective, September 2019

Advertising and Revenue Partnerships

Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca is home to editorial networks and the business teams that enable them. In no case, however, do the efforts of these business teams interfere with the integrity of editorial teams or the content they create.

These business teams include Moose FM that is responsible for selling advertising and editorial sponsorships on Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca.

To the extent that editorial content is made possible through the support of sponsors, that content is clearly marked on Energeticcity.ca and Moose FM and social media accounts as content “Presented by” the applicable sponsor, and within our podcasts that content is accompanied by a similar verbal designation.

Advertisements do not necessarily reflect the views of Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca.

Conflicts of Interest, Activism and Disclosures

Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca has complete editorial independence and our editorial staff and contributors take their beats seriously. Any editorial team member or contributors will be recused from a story and/or publicly disclose conflicts of interest when editorially appropriate. This may include a personal or family relationship, personal financial investment, or relevant political activity. Our staff will also refrain from demonstrating or donating to causes that could compromise their journalistic coverage of an issue.

Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca are owned and operated by the companies 663975 B.C. Ltd and 0914126 B.C. Ltd. Both companies are owned 100% by Adam Reaburn.

Corrections, Updates and Deletions

Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca makes every effort for content to be completely accurate upon publication. If a correction is required, however, we are transparent and update a story if new information either adds to or invalidates the original story. We will issue corrections for a factual error or if a typo in the copy could cause audiences to misunderstand the story.

We almost always leave all editorial content live, with notes and corrections as needed. We may, in rare instances, remove content from our websites, social media pages, or related platforms for legal reasons or extenuating circumstances. Removal will never be at the direction of, or be influenced by, our advertisers and will always be approved by editorial leadership.

Gifts and Giveaways

We do not accept gifts or other consideration from companies as a condition or incentive to write a review or story, whether favorable or unfavorable. Any gifts accepted will be of minor value and in no way will compromise or guarantee editorial coverage of the event, product, or service.

However, Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca staff and contributors may accept tickets or press passes to events they are covering or reviewing, but should not accept extra tickets for family or friends. Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca staff and contributors are not permitted to resell any such tickets, passes, or gifts they receive.

Occasionally, Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca will conduct contests and giveaways for our audiences. We will post rules for each contest and giveaway that will be binding for those who decide to participate. While giveaways or contests may be sponsored by an advertiser or partner, they are not, and should never be, considered endorsements of the entities involved or their products.

Sourcing

Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca obtains news and content from a variety of sources. Some of our sources do not wish to be named, and we grant anonymity when we know our sources to be credible and reliable, and that their stories would otherwise not be told. We make best efforts to confirm the veracity of the information provided by anonymous sources and will not include any information we have not thoroughly vetted. It is our policy not to pay sources.