OK TIRE IN FORT ST JOHN IS HIRING

With a population of 21,000 and growing with the city itself, Fort St. John is the largest city in Northeastern BC. Fort St. John is not only the largest city in the Northeast Region of BC; it is also the largest city in British Columbia situated along the world-famous Alaska Highway. If you are driving the highway, we invite you to stop in and explore all that Fort St. John has to offer. You won’t be disappointed!
Fort St. John is “the energetic city” for good reason. The title reflects not only our large resource base of oil, natural gas, forestry and agriculture, but also the vitality of our residents who are, on average, 8.8 years younger than the average population in the res of the province. Modern day pioneers continue to bring a fresh spirit of exploration, innovation and connection to community within our city.