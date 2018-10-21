5.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement

OK TIRE IN FORT ST JOHN IS HIRING

OK Tire in Fort St John, B.C. is looking to hire a Licensed Auto Mechanic.  For the right applicant we will start you out at $35.00 per hour.

There is a three month probationary period to fill.  If filled you will get FULL benefits.

You must be able to provide two references for a reference check.  Only qualified applicants will be notified for the interview.

We thank all of you for applying.

CLICK HERE TO EMAIL RESUME

ABOUT FORT ST. JOHN

With a population of 21,000 and growing with the city itself, Fort St. John is the largest city in Northeastern BC. Fort St. John is not only the largest city in the Northeast Region of BC; it is also the largest city in British Columbia situated along the world-famous Alaska Highway. If you are driving the highway, we invite you to stop in and explore all that Fort St. John has to offer. You won’t be disappointed!

Fort St. John is “the energetic city” for good reason. The title reflects not only our large resource base of oil, natural gas, forestry and agriculture, but also the vitality of our residents who are, on average, 8.8 years younger than the average population in the res of the province. Modern day pioneers continue to bring a fresh spirit of exploration, innovation and connection to community within our city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.