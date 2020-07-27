Community Futures Shop Local Cruiser

Community Futures Peace Liard and Moose FM want to support local businesses and help them kick start their sales this Fall.

The Community Futures Shop Local Cruiser will visit local businesses in the North Peace and do a free two-hour radio on-location and live Facebook video. All you need to do is apply to have the Cruiser at your business. Fill out the application at the bottom of this page.

Space is limited to the first 40 businesses to sign-up for the program.

Got a question? See the information below. After that, if you still have a question, email [email protected] or call 250-787-7100.

BUSINESS CRITERIA:

Businesses located in Fort St. John, Charlie Lake and Taylor can apply for a shop local on-location remote.

All businesses must be approved by Moose FM staff before they can book a time for any on-location.

Each business will be a locally owned and operated business. A locally owned business is defined as a business with local ownership. Corporately owned franchisees are not allowed to participate in this program.

EACH BUSINESS WILL RECEIVE:

Each business will receive a two-hour on-location with Moose FM, which will be free to the business, thanks to our partnership with Community Futures Peace Liard.

A staff member from Moose FM will go to your business and do eight 60 second live ads on Moose FM. Our staff members will also do a Facebook live video with the business owner/manager while they are on location. This will be broadcast on the Moose FM/Energeticcity Facebook pages.

Each business will also be included in promo ads the week of their remote. These ads will be shared by all the businesses with on-locations that week. If a business would like its own ad, they will be able to purchase a special package from Moose FM.

Information about your sale or what you would like to promote during the remote must be submitted at least 10 days in advance of the on-location.

You must sign-up for a time that works for you and Moose FM, using our online application. Remote times are limited and dates and times are booked on a first-come-first-served basis.

HOW IT WORKS:

You will be notified by email once your application has been approved.

The email will include information to book your on-location.

On-locations will be available Thursday to Saturday from September 8, 2020, to November 7, 2020 (Remotes will not be allowed the week of Thanksgiving – October 5-12).

When you book your time, we will ask you to provide us with information about what you’d like to promote during the on-location.

We strongly encourage you to schedule this on-location around a special/product launch or sale. The more effort you put into the on-location, the better your results.

When Moose FM is at your business, we will also do a Facebook live video on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca pages. You can participate in this video if you want.

Only one on-location per business.

APPLICATION FORM: