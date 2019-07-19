Upgrade your tickets to see Toby Keith

When it comes to concerts, the best seats are always the front row. Moose FM and the Fort St. John Co-op is giving you the chance to upgrade your tickets and have the best seats possible for the Toby Keith concert at the Encana Events Centre on August 3rd. During the show, a Moose FM staff member will surprise one lucky listener in their seats. The winner will then be shown to the front row* where they will enjoy the rest of the show. To enter, take a photo of your existing concert tickets and submit them after clicking the button below.

The winner will not be announced until the show is underway. You must have purchased or won tickets to upgrade your seats. If you haven’t bought tickets, listen to Moose FM from now until the concert for more ways to win tickets

*Please note you will be seated in the first row of seats at this show. There is a general admission pit area directly in front of the stage and so the winner will be seated in the first row directly behind the pit.