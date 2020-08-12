Community Futures Shop Local Videos

Community Futures Peace Liard, Sound in Town and Moose FM want to support local businesses as we start the recovery from COVID-19.

This fall, Sound in Town and Moose FM will create a 30 to 60-second video for each business selected for the program. The video will be recorded at your business and edited in the same day. The video can then be used by the business any way they see fit.

With funding from Community Futures Peace Liard, 14 businesses will be selected for the program.

Applications can be submitted up until 5 p.m. on Friday August 28, 2020. Successful businesses will be contacted the week of August 31. Once you’ve been selected, you will need to provide information to help us record and produce the video.

Got a question? See the information below. After that, if you still have a question, email [email protected] or call 250-787-7100.

BUSINESS CRITERIA:

Businesses located in Fort St. John, Charlie Lake, Taylor, Dawson Creek and Pouce Coupe can apply for a free 30-60 second video

Each business will be a locally owned and operated business. A locally owned business is defined as a business with local ownership. Corporately owned franchises or businesses are not allowed to participate in this program.

A total of 14 businesses will receive a free video (seven in the North Peace and seven in the South Peace).

Businesses will be selected at random.

HOW IT WORKS:

Sound in Town will visit each business for one hour to record the video. We will then edit and create the video in the next hour, providing the finished product back to the business owner/manager within only a few hours.

Each business will be given specific dates and times Sound in Town will be available to record the videos in early September.

Moose FM/Sound in Town will request specific information from each business in advance of the visit to record the video to reduce the time needed while recording.

APPLICATION FORM: